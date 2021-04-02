Chandigarh: Mayor kicks off third phase of door-to-door waste collection

The GPS system is overlooked by the monitoring cell. Any route deviations by particular drivers are penalised and multiple deviations is also grounds for termination, the Commissioner added.

The third phase of door-to-door waste collection under the civic body took off here Wednesday.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma flagged off the third phase of door-to-door waste collection through MC vehicles at Community Centre, Sector 50, in the presence of K K Yadav, Commissioner, Satish Kumar Jain, Additional Commissioner, and Heera Negi, area councillor, Dr Amrit Warring, Medical Officer of Health and other officials of MC.

The mayor said that in order to implement successful door-to-door collection of waste separately, i.e. wet and dry waste, the Municipal Corporation has deployed their 85 vehicles in the second phase in sectors 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 49, 50, 51, 52, 55, 56, 61 and 63 in the city, which have reduced the problem of mixed garbage collected at garbage plant.

In addition, the mayor flagged off door-to-door waste collection through 36 MC vehicles in Mauli Jagran, Vikas Nagar and Manimajra.

Commissioner Yadav said that these vehicles will carry the waste from households to the transfer stations, from where the waste is transported to the garbage plant in loaders.

All vehicles used in the collection and transportation system are monitored by a GPS- enabled tracking system.

The GPS system is overlooked by the monitoring cell. Any route deviations by particular drivers are penalised and multiple deviations is also grounds for termination, the Commissioner added.