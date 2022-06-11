Mayor kicks off ‘plogging’ in city parks: Pick up trash as you jog

Commemorating environment week, Chandigarh Mayor Sarbjit Kaur kick-started the initiative of plogging at Mani Majra area during which a group of local residents, officials of the municipal corporation and around 20-25 fitness enthusiasts, carrying jute bags, jogged and picked up trash along their way inside the garden and road berms.

Speaking on the initiative, the mayor said that plogging is a new concept that is trending in the city and is an environment friendly exercise mashup that combines jogging with picking up trash.

While jogging helps people stay fit, collecting trash from the gardens and road sides help keep the environment fit, she added.

She said that this activity helps people burn extra calories as they are constantly bending to collect the trash along the route.

It also helps to break the monotony of jogging. Unaware of the new initiative and oblivious to what was happening, some morning walkers at Mani Majra were taken by surprise when they saw joggers stopping just to pick up trash, said the mayor.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that the aim was not to collect huge quantities of trash or clean entire gardens but make these free of garbage.

Commissioner Mitra alsosaid that such activities would be carried out in the city every weekend to start with. She added that later, these activities it will be expanded to all parks where citizens from all parts of the city can join.