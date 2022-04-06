Mayor gives appointment letters to new recruits

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra Tuesday called upon the newly recruited officers/officials of MC to come forward and live up to the responsibilities.

While congratulating them, the mayor said that it is essential to maintain people’s confidence and faith in public service delivery system and it can be achieved through determination, dedication and devotion. She asked them to provide responsive administration at the base level stating that Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has always accorded high priority to public service delivery.

As many as 29 candidates, who cleared the examination, were handed out appointment letters by the Mayor and Commissioner during a special orientation programme held at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, Chandigarh.

The new officers/officials, who got appointment letters, include Abhishek Taneja (JE Elect), Arpit Gahawalat (JE Elect), Jeevan Joyti (JE Hort), Shubham Kumar (JE Hort), Sumit Sharma (JE PH), Preet Ekam Singh Bedi (JE PH), Sukhrippen Pal Singh (JE PH), Jaskaran Singh (JE Civil), Jaspreet Singh (JE Civil), Pardeep Kumar (JE Civil), Sandeep (JE Civil), Abhishek Motan (Hort. Supervisor), Vikram Singh (Draftsman), Sanjeev Kumar (Draftsman), Balraj Singh (Draftsman), Sarvjeet Singh (Draftsman), Shashank Yadav(Draftsman), Savita Devi (Draftsman), Rahul Arya (JDM, B&R), Lakhwinder Singh (JDM, B&R), Gurmeet Singh (JDM, B&R), Ashu (Accountant), Ravinder Kumar (Accountant) Arun Garg (SI Enf.), Sahil Bhola (SI Enf.), Vivek Inder Singh Saini (SI Enf.), Deepak Kumar Singh (SI Enf.), Charan Preet Singh ((Law Officer) & Sahil Thakur (SDE, Civil).

In addition to that, the Mayor and Commissioner handed over 26 appointment letters to the officials who got their services regularised, including Harsharan Singh (trademate), Surmukh Singh (trademate), Manmohan Singh (trademate), Narender Kumar (trademate), Ashwani Kumar (trademate) and Pardeep Kumar (trademate).