Mayor Raj Bala Malik during the co-ordination committee meeting with the officials of the UT Administration on Tuesday demanded Rs 344.5 crore from the Administration that it has to pay the Municipal Corporation as its share of taxes.

The Administration has to give a share of 17 per cent in the taxes to the Municipal Corporation. Over the years,the amount kept accumulating after the administration failed to release the amount. The share of the Municipal Corporation in the tax amounted to Rs 1,642.7 crore of which the Administration has released Rs 1298.2 crore. The Mayor demanded that the balance amount be paid.

Concerns have been raised in the Municipal Corporation over its depleting resources. The councillors had in a recent meeting of the House stated that the money in the fixed deposits of the MC was being used and no new sources of income generation had been found.

Discussions were also held on issues like installation of booster pumps in different sectors. A meeting will be held to finalise the sites. Construction of a primary school and community centre at Sector 48 was also discussed at the meeting.

