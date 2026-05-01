‘Clear Dadumajra waste by May end, else none of your bills will be cleared’: Chandigarh Mayor

Mayor warns companies as councillors continue to raise questions on crores spent to clear waste

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhMay 1, 2026 08:33 AM IST
saurabh joshiSaurabh Joshi’s remarks came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors on Thursday questioned the utilisation of Rs 202 crore spent in the last few years by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) to clear the waste at Dadumajra. (Source: FB)
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In a warning to companies responsible for clearing waste at the Dadumajra dumping ground, Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Thursday said that their payment bills will not be cleared if they fail to clear the entire waste at the site by May end.

Joshi’s remarks came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors on Thursday questioned the utilisation of Rs 202 crore spent in the last few years by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) to clear the waste at Dadumajra.

Speaking at the General House meeting of the Chandigarh MC on Thursday, Joshi said: “Funds of Rs 202 crore have been spent. Now nothing will be tolerated. If the waste (at Dadumajra site) is not cleared, the bills shall not be cleared with firms blacklisted”.

“If the three companies fail to clear the trash before May-end, then I announce that not a single penny of the bill shall be cleared.”

Earlier, AAP’s Hardeep Singh asked officials details of Rs 202 crore of public funds that have been spent because residents continue to “suffer”. He said that 121 metric tonnes of unprocessed waste is being dumped daily at the dumping ground, worsening the environmental crisis.

Recently, residents of Dadumajra had filmed how tonnes of trash was lifted and dumped just some distance away.

Congress’s Gurpreet Singh said they had asked for a white paper on how much money was spent, machines deployed, etc.

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Later, the councillor told The Indian Express: “And now they are giving a deadline of May end when they were supposed to do it by the first week (of May)”.

BJP councillor Kanwarjeet Rana raised as to how a company is given four extensions back-to-back and then the same qualifies to be in the tender.

Former mayor and AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar told the House that a firm in 2024 gave in writing that it does not want to work with the MC, then why was it not blacklisted.

“I don’t understand when a firm has already in 2024 written that it does not want to work with the corporation… if it has spoiled the name of the civic body then why was it not blacklisted? Why did we allow the same firm to participate in the tender process and approve its tender,” the former mayor said.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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