‘Clear Dadumajra waste by May end, else none of your bills will be cleared’: Chandigarh Mayor

Saurabh Joshi’s remarks came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors on Thursday questioned the utilisation of Rs 202 crore spent in the last few years by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) to clear the waste at Dadumajra. (Source: FB)

In a warning to companies responsible for clearing waste at the Dadumajra dumping ground, Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Thursday said that their payment bills will not be cleared if they fail to clear the entire waste at the site by May end.

Joshi’s remarks came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors on Thursday questioned the utilisation of Rs 202 crore spent in the last few years by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) to clear the waste at Dadumajra.

Speaking at the General House meeting of the Chandigarh MC on Thursday, Joshi said: “Funds of Rs 202 crore have been spent. Now nothing will be tolerated. If the waste (at Dadumajra site) is not cleared, the bills shall not be cleared with firms blacklisted”.