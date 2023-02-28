Mayor calls out Chandigarh’s interference in smart parking policy; admin says all working towards the same goal

Chandigarh’s Mayor Anup Gupta is supposedly unhappy with the UT administration for its alleged ‘interference’ in the smart parking policy which is soon to be introduced in the city.

The Mayor, on Monday, said that the UT administration had released a statement regarding the introduction of smart parking in the city without having first palced the agenda in the House for a discussion.

The Chandigarh administration had last week released a statement saying that Adviser Dharam Pal had held a review of the parking issue and directed Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra to float “tenders for smart parking immediately.” The statement by administration had even said that “UT Administration was committed to ensure smart parking for residents”, promising the introduction of a host of new features for the residents.

Also Read | Chandigarh civic body takes over operations of 87 parking lots in city

Mayor Gupta had then stated that the General House of the civic body would soon be taking up the issue of formulating terms and conditions as specified in the tender to ensure that citizens get smart parking right from day one.

Later, however, it was learnt from sources close to the Mayor that he was not made a part of the meeting, let alone told about the statement that the administration released before tabling of the policy in the House. The general house meeting is scheduled to take place on March 6.

Contacted, Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta on Monday said, “The smart parking policy is to be tabled in the General House for discussion before it is passed. However, through media reports I have come to know that the administration has already released statements on smart parking policy and every other detail of it, without any discussions. The management of parking in the city is under the municipal corporation’s purview.”

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal, meanwhile, while talking to The Indian Express said, “Parking is the city’s problem. The administration has faced a lot of flak over the parking issue. A draft of the policy will be placed before the General House of the civic body for discussion. We have merely drawn a draft of new smart parking. We have to become a smart city and for that a proposal needs to be made. We prepared a draft and then it will be placed before the House for discussion. We are all working towards the same goal here, to provide good, smart facilities to the residents of the city.”

Advertisement

Read more | Cheating case against 2 directors of Chandigarh parking firm: Probe shifted to EOW

Administration stand on smart parking

A few days ago, a statement had been issued by the Chandigarh administration that stated, “The Adviser directed that the tender of smart parking be floated immediately and the project be completed in a time bound manner. At least 25% parking lots shall be converted within 30 days of allotment of work and shall be completed within 4 months of start of work. The administration was committed to give smart parking facilities to citizens of Chandigarh.”

This was released after a review meeting of smart parking management system that took place on February 23 and was chaired by UT Advisor Dharam Pal where in facilities that were to be given to the citizens that included FASTag-based payment, proper demarcated parking slots, a mobile application, dynamic pricing, parking availability status and setting up of a parking central control centre etc were discussed.

Not the first run-in

Advertisement

Earlier on February 11, after the UT Estate Office sealed the Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable diagnostic centre in Sector 24, Chandigarh Mayor Gupta had staged a protest outside the centre, with a few other local BJP leaders. The protest later saw the officials of the Estate Office de-sealing the centre in just an hour.

A few days later, in response to the Chandigarh administration issuing a directive to stop the registration of non-electric two wheelers in the city for this year, Mayor Gupta had stated that he didn’t understand “who took this unpractical decision.”