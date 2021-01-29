Maximum applications for govt quarters for Chandigarh Police officers filed under discretionary quota

The Chandigarh Police, which has a strength of 6,500 officers, has 2,194 types of quarters for its personnel.

A majority of Chandigarh Police officers prefer to obtain government accommodations through out of turn and under discretionary quota instead of adopting the normal procedure of on turn allotment, suggests information procured from UT Police.

Amid reports of resentment among numerous officers for not getting accommodation on their turn, a special committee has been constituted to decide the applications under the out of turn/discretionary quota.

The Chandigarh Police, which has a strength of 6,500 officers, has 2,194 types of quarters for its personnel. As many as 2,307 applications for the quarters were received in the last three years between January, 2017 and October, 2020, out of which 1,231 applications were filed under the discretionary quota and out of turn, while 1,076 applications were filed on the basis of regular on turn allotment.

Police record shows that 226 applications out of 1,231 were found genuine for allotting the houses out of turn and under discretionary quota, and 679 applications out of 1,076 were accepted for allotment of houses under the turn procedure. Under the turn category, an officer is allotted the house based of his/her seniority and application number.

Out of turn/discretionary quota is a category under which an officer is allotted government quarters citing extraordinary circumstances.

Medical grounds of self, dependent parents, children, father-son/father-unmarried daughter cases-compassionate, and functional requirements fall in the category of out of turn. DGP (UT) is the competent authority to allot the houses under the discretionary quota.

DIG (UT) Omvir Singh Bishnoi is the chairman of the committee and SP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena and SP (Operations) Ketan Bansal are members in the committee. In 2020, the matter of allotment of houses to a section of police personnel under discretionary quota reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The matter is still pending. Principal Home Secretary (UT) Arun Gupta was looking into the procedure for allotment of houses under out of turn category.

There are five categories of government quarters for the Chandigarh Police personnel. The Type-1 quarters are one room quarters for constable rank personnel, Type-2 are two-room quarters and Type-3 are the three room quarters for sub-inspector and inspector rank officers. The Type-4 and Type-5 quarters are for gazetted officers. Sources said if a constable completes service of 18-years, they are eligible for Type-2 quarters.

However, it was alleged that certain police personnel were allegedly allotted Type-2 and Type-3 quarters out of turn.