Mauli Jagran: Four vehicles damaged, valuables stolen; police lodge FIR, start probe

A group of unknown people on Friday night damaged four vehicles that were parked in a residential area in Mauli Jagran and made away with some valuables.

According to the police, a Hyundai Grand i-10, a Tata Nano, a Maruti Suzuki Alto and one Hyundai Eon. The four cars were parked in a row. Police have registered a case and started the investigation.

Investigators said that the valuables stolen from the cars include music systems, purses, documents. Police said that an FIR was registered in the case on the complaint of one Lasly, the owner of one of the damaged vehicle, at Mauli Jagran Police station.

Sources in the police said that some of the suspects involved in Friday night’s incident have been identified and would be nabbed soon.