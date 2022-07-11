Mattewara textile park project passed during Cong govt: Warring says sorry

Environmentalists, religious leaders, politicians, farmers, activists and the common people gathered at Sekhowal village near Mattewara forest on the banks of Sutlej river in Ludhiana, Sunday, under “Mattewara Chalo” call given by the Public Action Committee (PAC) to oppose the mega textile park proposed under the PM-MITRA scheme over 1,000 acres.

The project which is a joint venture of the Centre and the state government is facing fierce opposition because of environmental concerns as the selected site is not only located near the Mattewara forest but is also on the floodplains of Sutlej river. There are fears that the project would not only disturb the biodiversity of the protected forest, but might also lead to chemical discharge from factories into the river.

During the protest, PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring tendered an apology during his speech as the project was approved during the previous Congress government when Captain Amarinder Singh was the chief minister in 2020.

“There’s no doubt that these people who have gathered here today love Punjab way more than we do. Today, a call was given that whosoever loves Punjab, should reach Mattewara forest to fight this battle and save our environment. Today Raja Warring has come here as a common man. I, as the president of Punjab Congress, apologise for the decision that was taken by the previous Congress government under Captain Amarinder Singh,” said Warring, addressing protesters.

“I apologize to each one of you that the proposal to set up an industrial park near Mattewara forest was taken by the Congress government. Being an MLA, I opposed this project in Vidhan Sabha and now I also promise that being the PPCC president, we will follow directions of environment lovers and support the PAC constituted to oppose this project tooth and nail,” said Warring, adding that Congress will support the fight against the project till it reaches the desired end.

Warring said, “We cannot let the entire Sutlej become polluted like Buddha Nullah has become already. My motive is not to criticize any government but there’s nothing wrong in apologizing for a wrong decision that was taken previously. I had opposed it then also but no one listened. Dyeing and textile industry is going to finish forest and river here. We want this project scrapped.”

PAC member Chander Mohan Lakhanpal said that they have received an invitation from the office of CM Bhagwant Mann to meet and discuss the issue on July 11 and the team has accepted it.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that he will bring Private Member Bill in next Punjab Vidhan Sabha session that “a non-Punjabi cannot own a piece of land in Punjab.”

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann, Congress MLAs Pargat Singh and Sukhpal Singh Khaira, SAD leaders Manpreet Singh Ayali, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Hira Singh Gabria, former AAP MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Manjit Singh Dhaner attended the protest.

When the project was conceived during the previous Amarinder Singh government, senior AAP leaders including Bhagwant Mann, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Harpal Singh Cheema and Kultar Singh Sadhwan had strongly opposed it. But now that it is in power, the AAP government has decided to go ahead with it.

Recently when the issue also rocked Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the Budget session, CM Bhagwant Mann said: “No river pollution would be allowed at the proposed site” and “all environmental norms laid by central and state pollution boards will be followed.”