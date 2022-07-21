Punjab: Mattewara project scrapped, now concern over losing investment rises

July 21, 2022 8:45:53 am
DAYS after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced to scrap the textile park project near Mattewara forest following protests by ecologists and environment activists, the state government is concerned that it may lose the central project worth Rs 1,000 crore.
The Centre has to allot seven textile parks to various states, including Punjab in the first phase and a land measuring 927 acres was identified at Mattewara. The land was also inspected by the Union ministry of textiles in May this year and had suggested another connecting road apart from the existing one. With the CM announcing that the government would scrap the project at Mattewara, it is in the process of identifying another piece of 1,000 acres in the state elsewhere.
Sources in the Union ministry of textiles said that the government has yet not informed the Centre officially about the CM’s announcement to scrap the project. For now, they were working on providing the textile park at Mattewara only.
Sources in the Punjab government said that the issue was discussed at the state government level. The meeting, it is learnt, discussed that the CM’s announcement had created an impression that the state did not need the project at all.
Subscriber Only Stories
“While, on the other hand, Punjab needs this project. This is an investment of Rs 1,000 crore that promises employment avenues for scores of youths besides strengthening our textile sector, concentrated at Ludhiana. That is why Mattewara area was chosen as the site for the park,” said a functionary of the government.
He added that the state government was now identifying another site. “We have 1700 acres of Guru Nanak Thermal Plant at Bathinda, where former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal had pushed for a pharmaceutical park. Then we have 800 acres in Gobindpura in Mansa. Let us see what gets finalised. But we certainly cannot give this impression that we do not want this investment.”
Another functionary said that the debt ridden state needed investment especially when the government did not want to burden the residents with more taxes. “The CM has been able to convey a message politically. Yet, we cannot let go of our investment. We will need such projects.”
Punjab is in competition with 13 states to have applied for textile parks in 17 different cities. Punjab is likely to get the project in the first phase under which seven parks are to be set up. The other states that are eyeing the park include Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Maharasthra.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
What worked in Maharashtra's favour: A dedicated commission, extensive data and MP's example
Avinash Das has history of putting up fake posts, says police
Latest News
National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for questioning today; Congress to stage nationwide protests
Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad cruise into 400 hurdles final at worlds
‘Everything comes from within’: Chhavi Mittal
Ronnie Screwvala talks about patriotism in movies, calls it ‘soft power’ of India: ‘It connects with the youth’
Ghar Waapsi was like recreating real-life ‘kheench taan’ with parents on screen: Director Ruchir Arun
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to Delhi hospital with stomachache
Caster Semenya finishes 13th, doesn’t advance in 5,000 at worlds
Daily Briefing: SC grants interim bail to Mohammad Zubair; Ranil Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lankan president
Deepti Naval, yesteryear actor, launches memoir: ‘A note of memories of my life in Amritsar’
Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Counting of votes set to begin at 11 am
Italian PM Draghi looks doomed after parties snub confidence vote
38 govt buildings in the city made disabled-friendly, says Chandigarh Adviser