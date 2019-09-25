Matrimonial firm fails to fix match, told to pay Rs 1 lakh to Zirakpur woman

THE CHANDIGARH Consumer Forum has directed a matrimonial firm to pay Rs 1 lakh to a Zirakpur woman for failing to arrange meetings with the families of eligible bachelors, as the complainant had been looking for a groom for her daughter.

Gurmeet Kaur of Zirakpur has alleged that they opted for services of Wedding Wish, a matrimonial firm of Chandigarh, to find a suitable match for her daughter. They also paid Rs 80,000 to the firm in August 2017. Her daughter was registered under the category of Royal Gold member by the firm. Subsequently, the firm started sending certain profiles online to her without disclosing their contact numbers or addresses.

Advocate Ravi Inder Singh, counsel for the complainant, argued that after scrutinising certain profiles, whenever any proposal was picked up with a request to arrange a meeting with the boy’s family, the firm did not do the needful. The firm officials also ignored calls and queries of Kaur. It was argued that the profiles sent by the firm were not as per the preference list of the complainant which was intimated to the firm at the time of registration. When Kaur requested for refund of the deposited amount, the firm refused. Therefore, the complainant filed a formal complaint at the Consumer Forum of Chandigarh on July 6, 2018.

The Wedding Wish in reply submitted that they provided the desired profiles to the complainant as per the service agreement and they do not give assurance of 100 per cent success to its clients or any specific time limit as the job of their firm is only to upload the matching profiles in the account of its clients as per their preferences. The firm claimed they make every effort to provide suitable match for their clients and for the said purpose they provided additional profiles to the complainant, that too without any extra charges.

After hearing the arguments, the forum held that as per the agreement, the firm was required to upload 21 profiles in the account of the complainant’s daughter within a year. Although the firm claimed to have sent a number of profiles to the complainant as per the agreement, it is found that the profiles provided by the firm were not as per the requirements of the complainant as she required only the well-researched suitable profiles for her daughter.

“…It is apparent from the e-mails placed on record by the complainants that the profiles sent by the OPs (Wedding Wish) were not within the parameters as stipulated in the agreement. The complainants have to talk to the parties who were not as per the requirements of the complainants. The OPs have not only failed to arrange the meetings of the complainants with the interested parties whose profiles were selected by the complainants but also failed to provide information to them despite various requests and reminders. All these absurd profiles were nothing but a waste for the complainants…”, read the judgment of the forum.

The forum directed Wedding Wish to refund the amount of Rs 80,000 to the complainants with an interest at 9 per cent per annum with effect from August 13, 2017. The forum also told the firm to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to the complainants and Rs 10,000 as litigation cost.