Material Frenzy

Theres more to art than just brush and paints,feel city artists who experiment with glass fibre,ribbons,wood and leaves on canvas.

The concept of collage on canvas is not uncommon in the art world. Picasso first used the collage technique in oil paintings in the early 19th century. Fast forward to the future and city artists follow suit. Though they are a decade too late as compared to international artists,its now that the form is gaining popularity in India, says Anita Gupta,assistant professor at Government College of Art,whose recent collection extensively uses fibreglass. Her recent painting depicts a life-sized peacock in white standing against the contrast of yellow and orange textured surface. Gupta also has a series that uses wood powder.

To us art lovers,the process of creation is often as fascinating,if not more,as the final frame,and we enjoy collecting materials to experiment with, says Sonal A Singh,freelance artist,instructor and owner of Magic Hands. Singh moulds ribbons,glass,photographs,advertisement pamphlets,jute,newspapers and leaves on the canvas to create her pieces. The artist also merges other elements with acrylic and oil paints and gives the final touches with sketch pens. Its my way of getting the best from the materialistic world, says Singh,who,through her artwork,tries to spread awareness about lost Indian embroideries and traditional motifs. But theres a conscious effort to make sure that the artwork does not look craft-like and thats why theres judicious use of everything, says Singh,who says that all the works at her last exhibition were sold by the second day itself.

While noted Delhi-based artist,Mithu Sen,has created waves with her works made with blood and hair on canvas,back in Chandigarh,artists are experimenting with more. Mukesh Minj,a city-based artist,who has been working as a part of Bama Academy for the last five years,is known for his work with wooden frames,small pebbles,leaves and glass.

Use of mixed medium on canvas is about unleashing ones creativity. One can absorb all that is aesthetic and beautiful, says Minj,who feels that the form is in full bloom now,and that no group exhibition is complete without a few paintings rich in materials other than acrylic and oil. Minjs work include his painting of Lord Krishna that has been made with cut glazed paper in vibrant colours.

Then there is Panchkula-based artist Seema Chauhan,who turns her fascination for all things feminine into art. The result is paintings that stand out with use of broken bangles,beads,buttons and bindis. They help me put across my point better. For instance,through the bangles,I want to stand up for the cause of women and remind the world that they are beautiful and need to be admired and appreciated, says Chauhan,who rests her case with a painting of a half open door that has been embellished with beads,one that brings perspective to play.

