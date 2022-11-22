scorecardresearch
﻿Mata Mansa Devi temple area to be declared a ‘Holy Complex’

Liquor vends will be closed inside the designated area, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

CM Khattar also gave approval to many important decisions, including functioning of the Sanskrit College being built in the premises of Mansa Devi. (Express file photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Haryana government is all set to declare Mansa Devi temple area a “holy complex”. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday that all liquor shops will be closed in the designated area of the Mansa Devi temple.

“There will be a complete ban on the sale of liquor in an area of about 2.5 kilometers around the temple”, Khattar said while presiding over a meeting of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, here. Khattar also gave approval to many important decisions, including functioning of the Sanskrit College being built in the premises of Mansa Devi.

“The appointment of staff in this college, their salary and the fees charged from the students will be decided by the Shrine Board. The chief minister said that this is a unique initiative to promote Sanskrit language. At the meeting, the Chief Minister accorded approval for a proposal that under the Antyodaya scheme, students would be given stipend for skill development. Under this, 1000 children belonging to Panchkula who have an annual family income of Rs. 1.80 lakh will be given a scholarship of Rs 3000 per month for skill development”, a government spokesperson said.

“Chief Minister also said that the building of the old age home being constructed on the premises of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple is almost ready. For its operation, the board has been directed to prepare a plan as soon as possible, so that it can be operated effectively. He also approved the purchase of furniture for this old age home. The Chief Minister directed officials to complete the work of National Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy and Sanskrit Gurukul to be built at Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple at the earliest”, the spokesperson added.

