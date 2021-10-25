‘Mastermind’ Sukhbir helped Capt form govt with support of BJP-RSS in 2017: AAP

SENIOR AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Harpal Singh Cheema, on Sunday, flayed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal and said that the Akali leader had not spoken the whole truth while claiming that former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had the help of the BJP-RSS as he formed the government in the state in 2017.

Cheema claimed that in fact, Sukhbir himself was the “mastermind” of this whole game plan and had told the people only half the truth.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday had alleged that former Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, was supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-RSS during the 2017 Punjab assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Sunday, Cheema said that the statement of Sukhbir Singh Badal did not tell the whole truth about the alliance between Captain Amarinder Singh and the Congress with the BJP-RSS, because Sukhbir and the Akalis themselves had been seizing power in Punjab in alliance with the BJP-RSS. “Regarding the last Punjab Assembly elections of 2017, Sukhbir Badal should tell the whole truth that like the BJP-RSS, the Akali Dal too had voted for the Congress and Captain Amarinder Singh through its workers. But it takes a conscience to speak the truth,” he said.

Cheema questioned Sukhbir whether it was not because of a joint decision of this alliance that Captain Amarinder Singh contested from Lambi to ensure Parkash Singh Badal’s victory and Ravneet Singh Bittu contested from Jalalabad to make Sukhbir Singh Badal win. He alleged, “The SAD, Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the RSS are still colluding to keep the Aam Aadmi

Party out of Punjab, as exemplified by these parties in the 2017 elections,” alleged Cheema.

Cheema, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said Captain Amarinder and Sukhbir Badal along with the BJP-RSS did not want the sons and daughters of the common people of Punjab to form their own government and solve their problems. “They do not want the children of the common people to get a good education, good treatment, to enjoy a government free from corruption and nepotism, because if that happens then their mafia rule will come to an end, which the Punjab Pradesh Congress President, Navjot Singh Sidhu, has mentioned many times,” he said.

The AAP leader further said that all the colluding parties in Punjab — the Congress, Captain Amarinder, and the Badals — were being “remote-controlled” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Cheema alleged that the present Congress Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, had also made a deal with Narendra Modi following in the footsteps of his predecessor. “Evidence of this was found when half of Punjab was handed over to the Centre through the BSF. Narendra Modi knows that the BJP has no base in Punjab that is why he has worked to keep Punjab under his control through Congress chief ministers,” he asserted.