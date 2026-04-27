Massive fire at Doraha vehicle recycle unit yet to be doused even after 24 hours; 7 injured

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Day after a massive fire broke out at a vehicle scrap and recycling unit in Bishanpura village in Ludhiana district, the blaze is yet to be doused. The fire had erupted around 3.45 pm on Saturday and firefighters were still working at the site till filling of the report, Sunday.
Dilshad Ali Khan, sub-fire officer at Khanna division, said that at least three fire tenders were still deployed on the site. “Fire has been controlled but not completely doused. We are hopefully it will be done by tonight,” he said.
At least seven workers were injured after a massive fire erupted at the unit on Saturday. Two of them are critical and admitted to the the burns unit of Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana. Rest five are undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Doraha.
Khan said, “Old vehicles were demolished and recycled at this unit, and their parts such as tyres, seats etc taken out. Some of the material stored inside was highly inflammable. According to the owner, there were sparks in the wires and in no time, fire had engulfed the building. At least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the site, including those from nearby towns/cities such as Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Samrala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Malerkotla, Machhiwara etc apart from those stationed in Khanna.”
Inspector Akash Dutt, SHO of Doraha police station, said that they are yet to register an FIR in the case. “We will record the statement of the injured workers and proceed accordingly,” he said.
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