Massive fire at Doraha vehicle recycle unit yet to be doused even after 24 hours; 7 injured

At least seven workers were injured after a massive fire erupted at the unit on Saturday.

Day after a massive fire broke out at a vehicle scrap and recycling unit in Bishanpura village in Ludhiana district, the blaze is yet to be doused. The fire had erupted around 3.45 pm on Saturday and firefighters were still working at the site till filling of the report, Sunday.

Dilshad Ali Khan, sub-fire officer at Khanna division, said that at least three fire tenders were still deployed on the site. “Fire has been controlled but not completely doused. We are hopefully it will be done by tonight,” he said.

At least seven workers were injured after a massive fire erupted at the unit on Saturday. Two of them are critical and admitted to the the burns unit of Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana. Rest five are undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Doraha.