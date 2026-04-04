Mass fish deaths in Sutlej near Harike, activists blame factory effluents, Buddha Nullah discharge

A viral video of a large number of dead fish floating on the Sutlej surface downstream of Harike Headworks in Ferozepur district has farmer leaders enraged, who blamed it on the depletion of oxygen levels due to the discharge of industrial effluents and polluted water from Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah and demanded that the Punjab government take immediate action against them.

The incident is a grim reminder of a 2018 incident when polluted discharge allegedly from a liquor factory killed thousands of fish at the Beas-Satluj confluence at Harike.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Totewala) state president Sukh Gill, also a leader of the Azad Kisan Morcha, Punjab, live-streamed heaps of dead fish in the Sutlej near Dina village — the first village downstream of the headworks — on Facebook, questioning the causes behind the mass fish deaths.