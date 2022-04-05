Masks no longer mandatory in UT

The Chandigarh Administration on Monday issued orders that there will not be any penalty or fine from now for not wearing a mask in Chandigarh.

In the orders issued by UT Adviser to the Administrator Dharam Pal, it was stated, “The undersigned in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, State Disaster Management Authority hereby withdraws all the remaining orders/ guidelines issued under DM Act, 2005 with immediate effect. No penalty or fine shall be imposed for not wearing face mask in public/ work places”.

It was further added, “However, general public is advised to adhere Covid- appropriate behavior including, wearing face mask, hand hygiene and maintain social distancing.”