Masks mandatory for those on two-wheelers, not needed if seated alone in car, says UT Adviser

A total of 14,919 challans have been issued for various violations in the city. (Representational)

Residents of Chandigarh no longer need to wear a mask if they are traveling alone in a car. However, those on two-wheelers must wear a mask, directions issued by the UT Adviser issued on Friday said. The orders were issued following directives by the Union Health Ministry. UT Adviser Manoj Parida on Friday issued orders to police regarding the same.

Dedicated dialysis

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed PGIMER to have two dedicated dialysis machines for Covid patients, who are not admitted but need dialysis. GMCH, Sector 32, has already dedicated two machines for Covid patients who require regular dialysis.

At the war room meeting on Friday, Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER said they have 200 Covid patients in Nehru Hospital Extension, out of which 61 belong to Chandigarh, 68 to Punjab, 32 to Haryana and 26 to Himachal Pradesh. He further stated that they have conducted 1,277 tests, out of which 94 positive cases belong to Chandigarh.

Dr B S Chavan, director principal, GMCH, said they tested 293 samples, of which 124 were positive. There are 157 patients in Sood Dharamshala and 61 in Dhanwantry College, he added.

He also mentioned that 52 Covid patients have been discharged in the last two days.

Dr G Dewan, director, Health Services, said they have conducted 551 RT-PCR tests, of which 81 were found positive. He also mentioned that 437 rapid antigen tests have been conducted, of 82 were positive. He added that 5,000 new antigen testing kits have been ordered.

Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) K K Yadav said 4,80,649 people have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app in the city. A total of 14,919 challans have been issued for various violations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.