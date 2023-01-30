Three masked burglars decamp with cash, jewellery worth Rs 65 lakh from Panchkula house

scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Three masked burglars decamped with gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 62 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 3 lakh from a house in Haryana’s Panchkula Sunday afternoon, police said.

Panchkula house robberyAccording to officers, the masked burglars entered the house of advocate Chadanjeet Singh and his wife, a doctor, in Sector 4 after breaking its front locks. (Representational Photo)
According to officers, the masked burglars entered the house of advocate Chadanjeet Singh and his wife, a doctor, in Sector 4 after breaking its front locks. They later escaped in a Swift car.

The police said that as per the footage obtained from CCTV cameras, the burglars were inside the house for around 27 minutes. Two of them entered the house while an accomplice stood guard outside.

Singh, in his police complaint, said he had gone to Chandigarh with his wife and mother-in-law around 3 pm and they returned by 6.45 pm only to find the entire house ransacked. He said the jewellery and cash were kept in a cupboard and an iron almirah, which were found to have been broken open. A forensic team of the Panchkula police, along with police personnel from the Sector 5 police station, inspected the house.

An officer at the police station said, “We have lodged an FIR. The suspects were masked. They had come in a Swift car as seen in the CCTV camera footage.”

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 12:36 IST
