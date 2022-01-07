Mask up and avoid gatherings to prevent Covid infection, says PGI director

Director of PGI, Prof Surjit Singh, on Thursday expressed his concern over the large number of health care workers admitted at the PGI and said that the hospital’s decision to run in-person OPDs only through appointments was a tough call that had to be made in view of the surge in number of cases.

“A large number of Covid patients are admitted here at PGI. Around 70% of the patients at present are doctors, residents, and nurses. Most are resident doctors who are hospitalised, as they are staying in hostels and had to be isolated. A number of doctors and nurses have been quarantined at home as well, with mild infection. Till now, we are not facing a shortage of staff, and we hope that those affected will return back to work soon. But considering the high positivity rate, we have to be very careful. Therefore, we had to take the tough decision to run OPDs through an appointment system only,” explained Professor Surjit Singh.

The Director added that it was after many discussions and deliberations that they had arrived at this decision, which he knew was likely to impact the poor patients largely affected.

“Our OPDs are very crowded, with hundreds of patients waiting in line for sampling, paying the fee, in the waiting areas. There are so many attendants too. This could lead to a serious chance of the infection spreading, considering the high rate of infection, with those with comorbidities being more at risk,” he added.

Masking, emphasised Prof. Surjit, is the most important way to prevent the spread of the infection and the only thing that has saved health care workers, who are in constant contact with patients. “Avoid unnecessary gatherings, eating with people in a closed environment. Wear two masks in public places and get tested in case of any symptoms after isolating yourself immediately. These are the only ways to prevent the further spread of the disease,” summed up Prof. Singh.