Maruti Kharkhoda plant to produce its first electric car in 2025: Punjab Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

The Maruti Suzuki’s plant at Sonipat’s Kharkhoda will manufacture its first electric car in 2025, Punjab deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday. At this plant, Suzuki will make motorcycles in 100 acres while Maruti will make electric vehicles in 800 acres. About 11,000 youth will get employment in Maruti industry and about 3,000 youth in Suzuki’s motorcycle manufacturing industry, Chautala added.

“Progress cannot stop if the thinking and intentions are right. Haryana government has done this even in adverse circumstances. During the past one year, about Rs 28,000 crore has been invested at various places in the state, due to which new employment opportunities have been created. In Kharkhoda too, Maruti-Suzuki has taken steps towards setting up its plant on 900 acres, which will be of special benefit to the youth of the region”, Dushyant said while addressing a public meeting at Kharkhoda’s Anaj mandi, today.

“Maruti-Suzuki will start manufacturing the first vehicle in Kharkhoda in the year 2025. Due to the law made to give reservation to the youth of Haryana in the private sector, 75 percent employment will be given to the youth of the state. The mother plant of Maruti-Suzuki will be established here, with the help of which many small industrial units will also be established. In this way employment opportunities will increase further. In the coming five years, Kharkhoda will get a different identity on the international map. The development of Kharkhoda is being accelerated on the lines of Gurugram”, Dushyant added.