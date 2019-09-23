Martyrs, players to be honoured on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary

Former Haryana DGP MS Malik said Sunday that a national level function would be organized at Jat Bhawan in Chandigarh on September 28 to celebrate birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-azam Bhagat Singh.

Families of martyrs and sportspersons would be honoured on the occasion.

Addressing a press conference, Malik, who is president of Chandigarh Jat Sabha, said that city MP Kirron Kher and Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab) MP Manish Tiwari will attend the function as guests.

The former DGP said that the Jat Sabha, Akhil Bhartiya Shaheed Samman Sanghrash Samiti and Shaheed Samman Abhiyan will celebrate birthday anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh as Social Unity Day on September 28.

In the press conference, Shaheed Samman Abhiyan coordinator Harpal Singh Rana demanded that national holiday be declared on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh every year. Rana said that Chandigarh International Airport be named as Shaheed-e-azam Bhagat Singh International Airport. He said that a campaign is going on for the past 11 years on these demands.