Martyrdom day of Lt Col Bikram Jit Singh : ‘We cut a cake on every birthday of his… feel he’ll come home on leave’

“It looks like he is off to work and will come home on leave…. Just to feel that he is still with us, we cut a cake on every birthday of his,” said Major P J Singh (retd), father of Lt Col Bikram Jit Singh.

Lt Col Bikram Jit Singh, then 37 years old, was martyred in a battle against terrorists on September 26 in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was the second in command of the 16 Cavalry when the incident happened.

Even as it is eight years since he has gone, but for his friends and family, Bikram Jit’s presence is always felt.

On September 26, Bikram Jit’s prompt action had prevented the terrorists from going towards Officers’ Married Accommodation Complex. It was around 7 am that Bikram Jit, when heard the sound of weapons near the Officers’ Mess Complex, rushed to the site.

He spotted a terrorist hiding in a nullah and attempting to move towards the adjacent family accommodation. But it didn’t deter him and despite the presence of many armed terrorists, Bikram Jit moved from one position to another, shouting instructions and directing the action.

While he was trying to prevent them from moving towards the married accommodation complex, he received gunshots in the stomach. He later succumbed to injuries and was martyred. Bikram Jit was then bestowed upon the Shaurya Chakra for his outstanding bravery, leadership and supreme sacrifice.

As a tribute to him, the YPS Chowk in Mohali was also rechristened after him as the Shaheed Lt Col Bikram Jit Singh Shaurya Chakra Chowk.

For Bikram Jit’s family, he is still around.

“It seems like life stopped for us….but to feel that he is alive and with us, we cut a cake on his birthday that is November 14 and distribute it among poor children. We also distribute food and other essentials to the poor families that day….as that is what he would have done had he been here with us,” father Maj P J Singh (retd) said.

Bikram Jit was born on November 14, 1974. A jovial and a lively person, he is still remembered as an officer who would even mix up with his boys really well. He was doing the appointment of 2IC when the incident happened.

Those who have worked with him remember him as an officer who was helpful with the troops as well.

“We just can’t forget his cheerful face even today. Whenever we used to go to his office, he would first offer us the packet of chiclet kept with him and then ask us the problem that we are facing. Another thing we used to speak about in our official circle was that BJ was known for laying out his table very well,” an officer who has worked with him said.

There is no day when Bikram Jit’s sister Neetu doesn’t remember him, the most touching being the day of Raksha Bandhan.

“She keeps a rakhi in front of his picture every Raksha Bandhan feeling that she has tied a rakhi on his wrist,” the father said.