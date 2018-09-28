Married sisters of unmarried martyrs should get govt job, minister tells Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a press conference. (Express Photo Jasbir Malhi) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a press conference. (Express Photo Jasbir Malhi)

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to amend a policy regarding giving government job to next of kin of martyrs belonging to the armed forces. The minister wants married sisters of unmarried martyrs to be made eligible for government jobs.

“If the martyr was married, then the government gives job to his wife, son or daughter. If the martyr is unmarried then the job is provided to a eligible family member as per recommendation of parents…The family members of the martyrs have told me that the jobs are not being given to the married sisters of the martyrs if even there is no brother in the family….The government should change its policy and make a new rule to give job to the married sister of the martyr if parents recommend for the same,” Rao mentioned in a recent letter to the Chief Minister.

Media Adviser to the Chief Minister Rajiv Jain said that the government gives job to married daughter of the martyr, but they would check about giving a job to married sister of unmarried martyr. Vijayendra Kumar, Secretary (Administration) said that Rao Inderjit has sent a communication to the CM requesting a job for sister of Captain Kapil Kundu. “We are considering the same.”

A native of Gurgaon’s Ransika village, Captain Kapil Kundu, 22, was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district due to shelling by Pakistani forces in February this year.

