‘Married sisters of accident victims also legal representatives’: Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses insurance company’s plea

Holding that “married sisters of the victim of a roadside accident are also to be treated as legal representatives”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently dismissed the plea of an insurance company which challenged the compensation of Rs 32.44 lakh awarded to the sisters of a road accident victim.

The appellant, SBI General Insurance Company Limited, had moved the high court against the order of the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT), Jind, which on February 11, 2016, awarded compensation of Rs 32,44,012, to the married sisters of Sandeep Kumar, who was killed in a road accident on August 10, 2014.

Sandeep Kumar, who was along with others in a car, died after their car was hit by a rashly driven truck trailer on the old Hansi road near village Beer. An FIR in the case was registered against the driver of the truck, Bishan Singh Saini.

Following the death of their brother, Kamlesh and Santosh, the married sisters of the victim, filed a claim petition at the MACT against the driver, owner and insurance company of the truck trailer in question, following which the tribunal ruled in favour of the sisters. It asked the insurance company (appellant), the truck driver and the truck owner to pay the compensation amount, jointly and severally.

The bench of Justice HS Madaan, dismissing the insurance company’s appeal, said, “The law is now well settled that married sisters of the victim of a roadside accident are also to be treated as legal representatives, therefore, the tribunal was justified in granting compensation to the claimants Kamlesh and Santosh…The grant of compensation under the conventional heads is also not on the high side. Therefore, no reason is there to reduce the compensation awarded by the tribunal. Seeing from any angle, the award does not call for any modification or interference by way of allowing the present appeal.”