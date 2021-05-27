Married for 47 years, doctor couple succumb to Covid within days of each other

On March 9, the couple had celebrated their 47th marriage anniversary with their family.

For 47 years, nothing could separate Devinder Garg and his wife Lila.

Till death did them apart earlier this month.

Devinder and Lila, both 73-years-old, were both doctors and had never stayed away from each other, except when they were attending to patients, their son Amit said. While Devinder was a consulting doctor at dispensaries in Sector 56 and 38 and had his own dispensary at home also, Lila often used to attend to patients just at her home dispensary only.

Amit, 36, who owns an IT company, said that they suspect that his father silently contracted the Covid infection from one of his patients and ended up transmitting it to his mother.

“For these 47 years, nothing or no one could separate them. They didn’t stay away even for a night. But then Covid managed to do the unthinkable. My father was recovering, but I think it is the shock of my mother’s death that he couldn’t take. He couldn’t recover and joined her in death…,” said Amit, minutes after performing the last rites of his father.

He added that while Lila, admitted at PGI, passed away during her treatment on May 15, Devinder had returned home after being treated, but developed post-Covid complications and passed away on May 25. Life for him, Amit said, changed forever on that day. His sister, who lives in Canada, couldn’t even fly back in time to see her parents for one last time.

“On days, when I got even five minutes late returning home from work, my dad would immediately call me asking me about my well being and when I would be home. Who will call me now?” said Amit, fighting hard to hold back his tears.

On March 9, the couple had celebrated their 47th marriage anniversary with their family. Little did their loved ones know that it would be their last one together.

Amit said hope had revived when after being admitted to Healing Touch Hospital, his father managed to beat the virus and returned home last Friday. “But post-Covid recovery was tough. The shock of his wife’s death was the final nail,” Amit said.

“My father was so committed to work that on Friday he came back from the hospital. On Saturday, he even saw some some patients. But, after Saturday afternoon, his oxygen level started dropping. It kept fluctuating. Initially, it was 85-86 and then all of a sudden it dropped to 49. That was when I rushed him to a hospital again,” the son said.

Asking people to be very careful in these troubled times, Amit said, “ I just want to tell everyone not taking this virus seriously, it can devastate your life in minutes. If still people don’t believe in Covid, ask families like us…I have lost both my pillars of support to this virus. When this can happen with doctors, who are taking utmost precautions, what about the common man. I can see people who are still not wearing their masks.”