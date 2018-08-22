Married daughter not entitled to job on compassionate grounds: HC

Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File)

A MARRIED daughter is not included in the definition of a family after her marriage as there is a presumption that she must have settled with her husband in a separate family, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said Tuesday while dismissing a plea of a married woman who was seeking a job on compassionate grounds.

The division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Arun Palli said that woman was a minor when her father died in 2001 and it was only after 10 years that an application was made by her for appointment on compassionate grounds in January 2012.

“The factors clearly indicate that the period of crisis, if any, after the sudden death was over. It is well settled that compassionate appointment cannot be claimed and offered after a long lapse of time and after the crisis is over,” the judgment reads.

The division bench further said that the “compassionate appointment” to a married daughter may not lead to any financial help for other members of a family whose breadwinner has died. “Compassionate appointment in such circumstances would apparently frustrate the very laudable object and purpose of granting compassionate appointment,” the judgment reads.

The woman from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur has challenged a single bench decision of the High Court in her case where also her plea had been turned down by the court. Her father was a JBT teacher in Punjab’s Education department when he died in 2001. She was claiming the appointment to the post of a science teacher. However, the department rejected her case in 2014 after which she approached the High Court.

“The claim made by the petitioner-appellant after more than 15 years of the death of her father and after getting married is not liable to sustain and has rightly been rejected by the respondents,” the judgment reads.

