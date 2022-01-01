Marriage age for girls: Haryana khap meeting to discuss Centre’s proposal tomorrow

The khap leaders of Haryana will meet again at Kitlana toll plaza of Bhiwani on January 2 to discuss the central government’s proposal in which it had proposed to increase the marriage age of girls from 18 to 21.

Independent MLA from Dadri and Sangwan khap president Sombir Sangwan told The Indian Express that Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Chaduni and singer Rocky Mittal have been invited to the panchayat. The issues of female foeticide, dowry, casteism and drugs will also be discussed in the panchayat.

Earlier, several khap leaders who had gathered in Jind on December 23 had stated that the Centre should continue allowing parents to marry off their daughters at the age of 18 instead of the proposed 21. Interestingly, they had favoured the age of 21 for girls’ court marriages to avoid “elopement or love marriages”.

Sangwan said: “If the government increases marriage age from 18 to 21, it should take responsibility for the education and health facilities of girls in those families which can’t afford these facilities to them for these enhanced three years. We want that consent of parents should be taken for solemnising love marriages to prevent cases of honour killings. Normally, the parents these days don’t oppose love marriages too even if these are inter-caste weddings.”

The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021, which was introduced by the government in the Lok Sabha, seeks to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years. It has been sent to a Parliamentary Standing Committee for scrutiny following objections of the Opposition. Batting for raising the minimum age of marriage for women to 21 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that it will give them sufficient time to complete their studies and plan a career.

However, a section of women activists has termed the proposal of the central government as a direct attack on the right of choice to marry.