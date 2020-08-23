Weekend curfew: Markets remain closed, liquor vends flout norms on first day in Mohali

A liquor vend operating after 7 pm in Sector 62, Mohali, on Saturday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

With the curfew declared in the state on weekends, most of the markets remained closed on Saturday while some liquor shops were found to be violating the curfew norms.

The traffic movement was unhindered and private vehicles were found to be plying on roads. The grocery, sweet shops and chemist shops remained open.

The liquor shops on the Airport Road near Kharar, YPS Chowk and Sector 79 were found to be open. The liquor shops were permitted to remain open till 6.30 pm but they exceeded this time limit.

DC Girish Dayalan said that it was specified that movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 7:00 pm and 5:00 am within municipal limits of the district throughout the week. However, essential activities and services, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes will be permitted.

He added that the essential services include services related to health, agricultural and related activities, dairying and fishery activities, banks, ATMs, stock markets, insurance companies, online teaching, public utilities, public transport industry in multiple shifts, construction industry, offices private and government, and the media.

Mohali MC in coordination with Mohali SDM and the police will take strict action against the violators.

Industrial activity will be allowed to operate, including on weekends or in day/night shifts, without any specific permission in this regard.

