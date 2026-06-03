Shaurya Chakra awardee MARCOS commando killed in Kangra road accident

Shaurya Chakra awardee and elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) operator Amit Singh Rana, 32, was killed after his car plunged nearly 500 feet into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district late on Monday night.

Rana, a Leading Mechanical Engineer (LME) in the Indian Navy and a member of its elite special forces unit, was driving through the Lahadu area near Khandian in the Jwalamukhi region when the accident occurred around 11 pm. He was reportedly returning home after meeting a friend when his vehicle skidded off a sharp bend and fell into the deep gorge.

Local residents launched a rescue operation and managed to pull him out around midnight before rushing him to Khandian Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.