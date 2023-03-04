scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Mapping done, transportation of samples, shortage of technicians still a worry: doctors

Civil surgeons in all districts have directed the staff of AACs and community health centres, sub divisional hospitals and district hospitals to coordinate with each other in sending samples to the nearest health centres

Aam Aadmi clinicsLudhiana civil surgeon Dr Hatinder Kaur said, “We have done mapping of the AACs in some places. (Representational/ File)
With private laboratory, Krsnaa diagnostics centre, having refused to provide services at the Aam Aadmi Clinics (AAC) from March 1, Civil surgeons in Punjab have started mapping the 500 AACs in the state.

This comes amid another controversy that the AAP government courted after merging the staff of many primary health centres, even as panchayats objected to the move strongly.

Civil surgeons in all districts have directed the staff of AACs and community health centres, sub divisional hospitals and district hospitals to coordinate with each other in sending samples to the nearest health centres.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Hatinder Kaur said, “We have done mapping of the AACs in some places. In Raikot, Jagraon and Khanna we have linked AACs with the sub divisional district hospitals (SDHs) while six urban AACs have been linked with Ludhiana district hospital and a few to Vardhman mother and child hospital as well. So the staff of AACs have been advised to get samples delivered at the concerned government health centres and later also to collect reports. The district hospital staff can also do the collection after mutual coordination.”

However, some doctors in Bathinda, Mansa, Sangrur etc have sounded an alert on the practical problems of the order.

“There is already a shortage of lab technicians in the state and now there will be an extra load of AACs. While it is very difficult to collect samples and transport them from one place to another, there is a strong doubt on the accuracy of laboratory reports and when there is staff crunch as extra load has been added on the system to send samples. This will further delay the treatment,” said a civil surgeon on.

Another doctor added that everything started in a hurry and the government should have recruited their own staff to run these AACs. Meanwhile, The Indian Express tried to contact director health services Dr Ranjit Singh but he couldn’t be reached.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 09:31 IST
