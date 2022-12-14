scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

MapMyHouse organises “UpSurge” India’s exclusive event for new age design firms

Architecture 2050, Future of Building Materials, Firms of Tomorrow, Tech X Consultancy were the main topics covered during this event.

MapMyHouse is India’s largest platform for real estate consultants to get in touch with clients from across the country.
MapMyHouse organised “UpSurge”, an event for New Age design firms in Chandigarh today. This event was dedicated to architects and the interior designers of the country wherein the experts deliberated upon varied aspects revolving around future of architecture, architects and designers.

Architecture 2050, Future of Building Materials, Firms of Tomorrow, Tech X Consultancy were the main topics covered during this event. The event was attended by Dr. I S Nijjar, cabinet minister for local bodies, Punjab along with various other dignitaries.

Also, a special session of the MMH board was convened at UpSurge which will be shared on YouTube in addition to the panel discussions.

MapMyHouse is India's largest platform for real estate consultants to get in touch with clients from across the country. It claims to be the largest marketplace of this type.

CEO of MapMyHouse Harkaran Boparai while referring to MMH stated that the company has brought on board the architects and designers who exist and are doing good work in their respective fields but are yet to create a “name” or “niche” for themselves. “MapMyHouse being a consult tech-platform has provided these professionals with a search engine wherein an architect or a designer can showcase his/her work sitting in a small town to the people Pan India,”Boparai went on to add.

He also stated that MMH is playing an elemental role in connecting and monetising Indian talent with the help of proptech that has become the game changer. The architects and designers sitting in the small towns can now get clients from the tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 10:49:45 pm
