Many sectors suffer as power outage lasts for more than 24 hours

Inverters ran out of battery and Wi-Fi connections remained shut as many sectors of the city went on without power for over 24 hours.

A strike staged under the banner of the UT power men union by the employees of Chandigarh’s electricity department was the reason for the power outage. They had observed a protest against the privatisation of the electrical department. They decided to proceed on an indefinite strike from February 21 if the privatisation of the department was not stopped.

Residents of Sector 45 got power again at 3 am early Wednesday morning. There was no power for over 24 hours here.

In Sector 49 too, power was restored only in the wee hours of the day. Residents said that due to no power, the water supply to their sectors was also affected which gave them a tough time.

Many students could not attend their online classes due to a lack of Wi-Fi internet connectivity. Sector 33 did not have power for more than 14 hours. In Sector 42, 32 A, 37, 31, 49, Burail, a few more sectors, there was no power for more than 20 hours.

The project of power privatisation is not being accepted by the employes of the power department. In spite of being told otherwise, they believe that they would all lose their jobs.