Many sectors in Chandigarh plunged in darkness for 7 hours, power dept cites ‘Diwali prep’

Several sectors in the city remained without electricity on Thursday for seven hours. The power department said the blackout was due to Diwali preparation — fixing and checking of loose points — to ensure no power cuts during the festive season. The department also said that the power cuts will continue in different sectors on a daily basis till October 17.

Sectors 27, 28, 19, 30, 33,34, 35, 36, parts of Manimajra, parts of sector 46, 23, 24, 47, 48, 51 had no power on Thursday. Traffic lights in these areas were also not functioning due to the same.

In some parts of the southern sectors, there was no power on October 1 and October 2 as well.

A sub-divisional officer of the power department, UT Administration, said, “We shut down different feeders because at some places, pruning of trees needs to be carried out or loose points need to be fixed. This is done so that there is no major power crisis during festive days and people don’t have to face inconvenience during that time.”

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said, “All household works are held up due to such long power cuts. Even inverter batteries get drained out. I told the SDO that if they need to carry out regular maintenance they should do it for shorter periods — say two to three hours.”

Chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “In countries abroad, the system is such that they don’t inconvenience citizens while carrying out maintenance work. Is this Smart City residents have to wait for hours to get basic facility of electricity.” Traffic police were seen manning traffic light points in various areas without power.