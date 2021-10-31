Many of 33 projects miss Chandigarh adviser’s 100-day deadline

Even as the 100-day deadline for the completion of at least 33 projects in Chandigarh have lapsed— few have seen the light of completion and most of the projects make sluggish progress. The 100-day deadline, which was set by UT Adviser Dharam Pal on July 22, ended Saturday.

The projects, which were tasked to be completed within 100 days, were related to UT Forest and Wildlife Department, Chandigarh Housing Board, Estate Office, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL), UT transport department, UT health department and Food and Supply department, among others.

The projects which are yet to be completed include IT Park Housing Scheme, Self Financing General Housing Scheme, use of electric buses, inauguration of walk-through aviary of exotic birds, operation of Government Model High School, Sector 12, C&D plant and various schemes related to the Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL).

The projects which have reached completion include the inauguration of 24-meter high air purification tower at TPT-26 light point, digitalisation of Estate Office, installation of oxygen gas plants, pipelines at all the selected government hospitals, achieving the target of vaccination against Covid-19, operating Government Model Senior Secondary Schools in Raipur Kalan and Maloya, besides a high school in Makhan Majra village and others.

Adviser (UT) Dharam Pal said, “Indeed, some of the projects including the inauguration of Exotic Bird Safari, C&D plant, inauguration of government schools, community centres, electric buses and various projects related to Smart City are yet to be completed. There is sluggish progress in some projects but some of the projects witnessed significant progress. I have been reviewing their performance fortnightly. I told them to speed up the work. Certainly, concerned offices are under pressure. I will review these projects on Monday.”

The exotic bird aviary has nearly reached its completion and exotic birds have also been brought to Nagar Van. It will be inaugurated shortly, the officials said. In connection with the IT Park Housing Scheme, the CHB is awaiting approval from Punjab and Haryana, while for the Self Financing General Housing Scheme, the map has not been passed.

The first of 33 projects to be completed was the installation of the 24-meter air purification tower. It was inaugurated on September 7.



A senior officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Chiefs of some of the departments decided to meet the deadline in hurry but failed. Among such projects is the SmartBike project in Chandigarh. Although Smartbikes were introduced in Chandigarh, the infrastructure was not made which was required for the project. Hence, authorities have to make many changes including restricting the use of Smartbikes. Reports emerged that Smartbikes were damaged.”

At least 16 departments including CHB, MC, Forest and Wildlife Department, Society for Promotion of IT Chandigarh (SPIC), Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) had submitted the list of 33 priority works to UT Adviser Dharam Pal, promising to complete these projects within 100 days. These projects have been pending for a long time.