Many from Tricity come out on top with 99.8%

Vanshika Bhardwaj (centre) of KB DAV School in Chandigarh, who topped by scoring 99.80 per cent. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Several students from the Tricity scored 99.8 per cent in CBSE Class X results which were declared here on Tuesday afternoon. When taken best five subjects, Sanyam Agarwal scored 100 per cent while seven other students from Chandigarh and Panchkula scored 99.8 per cent.

YouTuber Sanyam Agrawal made the city proud with 99.8 per cent. He scored 499 out of 500. He is the son of IPS officer Rakesh Agrawal and mother Sukriti Gupta who is a dentist.

If Sanyam’s best five subjects score is seen, he scores 100 per cent, as per his school, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate School, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

During Covid lockdown, Sanyam started his YouTube channel, “Learn with Sanyam”, to provide free education to students in various subjects like science, social studies and maths. He has also taught underprivileged students from class VIII.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Sanyam’s mother said, “Sanyam has been the school topper from class 6 and interesingly has learnt various computer languages like HTML, Javascript and Java. He has also won a lot of medals in various Olympiads. In fact, he started playing chess from age 5 and has also played national-level chess under 7 category. He has also played lawn tennis national-level tournaments (AITA).”

A good swimmer and avid reader, Sanyam used to make own notes from NCERT, visualising the concepts instead of cramming.

Studying in a consistent way daily and practice of sample papers before exam is his strategy. Sanyam is purusing non-medical and targeting computer science engineering in top IITs.

Vanshika Bhardwaj, from KBDAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 7B, also topped by getting 99.80 per cent, scoring 499 marks out of 500. She scored 100 marks in English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science each, and 99 marks in Hindi.

Vanshika, who has been an all-rounder, aims to become a doctor. Her mother Archana Bhardwaj is from the medical line while father is physically disabled.

About her success mantra, Vanshika said, “Working hard and always giving my best has been my success mantra.”

Vanshika has remained quite active in dancing, art and craft and has also occasionally participated in sports.

As many as six students from Bhavan Vidyalaya in Sector 15, Panchkula, scored 99.8 per cent.

Parv Goyal, who scored 99.8 per cent, said that he would put in four to five hours of study every day. He maintains consistency is the key to success.

Parv’s father is a businessman while mother is a housewife. He aims to become a computer science engineer. Parv is a resident of Sector 9, Panchkula.

Simran Grover, Gitansha, Guntaas, Arsh Sharma, Muskan Dhiman from Bhavan Panchkula scored 99.8 per cent.

Simran Grover, student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, scored 499 out of 500.

“My success mantra is the consistency in studies. I studied six-seven hours daily with full concentration and had set the target of becoming topper and gave my 100 per cent towards it. At the end of the day, hard work pays off. I want to become computer engineer by studying from IIT. My father is a government employee in industrial department amd mother is a tuition teacher,” Simran said.

Parv, Simran Grover, Gitansha, Guntaas, Arsh Sharma and Muskan Dhiman of Bhavan Vidyalaya in Panchkula, who scored 99.8 per cent, after the CBSE Class X exam results were declared on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Parv, Simran Grover, Gitansha, Guntaas, Arsh Sharma and Muskan Dhiman of Bhavan Vidyalaya in Panchkula, who scored 99.8 per cent, after the CBSE Class X exam results were declared on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Aryan Laroia from Gurukul Global School excelled with 99.8 per cent marks. He is an all-rounder who is pursuing a course in coding with Whitehat. He is a good golfer and district-level cricketer.

Aryan is running a campaign to motivate people for organ donation and also a few free libraries for the needy with the concept of “Take a Book and Leave a Book”.

Muskan Dhiman from Bhavan Vidyalaya scored 99.8 per cent. Her father Sushil Kumar is SDO in Hafed office and mother Raj Rani is a housewife. About success mantra, she said, “I never skipped my classes. I was regular in class and studied on a daily basis (five-six hours daily). I never did late-night study but gave equal time to all the subjects. From the beginning I had set my target of getting top score in my boards. My main focus was NCERT and I practised a lot of sample papers and analyzed them. Because of my dedication and hard work, I was able to achieve this result. Currently, I have opted for non-medical stream and would like to do engineering from IIT. I would like to give credit to my entire family and teachers for this success.”

Arsh, who also achieved 99.8 per cent, aims to do computer science engineering. His mother Anju Sharma works as a technologist in nuclear medicine at PGIMER while father Umesh Sharma works as section officer in HSVP, Panchkula. About success mantra, Arsh said, “I would always revise daily and stay focused. One should avoid distractions.”

Manav Mangal

Parth Goel topped the school with 99 per cent. As many as 17 students of the school scored more than 95 per cent while 26.4 per cent students scored more than 90 per cent, 47.1 per cent students scored more than 85 per cent and 58 per cent of students scored more than 80 per cent.

Also, Abhipsit Bajpayee, a student of class X who has written a book The dark Mystery, scored 97.8 per cent. Bajpayee said that he has a great interest in science. He aims to become a scientist. He attributed his success to his mother Renu Bajpayee and principal Sandeep Sardana.

Principal Sardana said, “I heartily congratulate all my dear students for showing exceptional skill set throughout and passing class X examination with utmost sincerity and preparation in these challenging times of ongoing pandemic. I also sincerely congratulate all the staff members for carrying forward the legacy of Manav Mangal with their unmatched dedication and exceptional sense of commitment towards the cause of education.”

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

Hardik Taneja and Aadya Gupta topped the school with a whopping aggregate of 99.6 per cent. Megha Tayal, Vidhi Kukreja, Aakash Singh, Arush Handa and Bhumika Bansal were placed second with 99.2 per cent while Yashita Dhawan secured the third position in the school with 99 per cent. In addition to this extraordinary result, 14 students in Mathematics, three in Science and Hindi, two in Social Studies, and one in Sanskrit scored perfect 100.

In the overall result, out of 160 students who appeared, 105 students scored 90 per cent and above, while 39 secured 80 per cent and above, whereas 13 scored 70 per cent and above.

Devika Sihag, who scored 92.8 per cent, is a national medallist and ranked badminton player. She started playing professional badminton in 2018 and won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal in doubles and a bronze in singles as well. She is also a scholarship holder of Government of India and Government of Haryana. She received Rs 2 lakh scholarship from Government of Haryana for her national ranking. She has won four gold medals in U-13, U-15 age group in the Haryana State Badminton Championship. She has won national medals in singles and doubles in different age groups. Harshita Singh, who represented Chandigarh Team twice in school national games and won a bronze medal in Chandigarh State Basketball Championship, scored 94.2 per cent.

Divya Verma, who scored 94.4 per cent, has represented the UT Basketball Team in school national games twice. She has also been part of the Open National Championship organised by Basketball Federation of India.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

Aarushi and Navya Mehta shared the top position with 98.4 per cent marks.

Twenty students secured above 95 per cent and 69 students secured above 90 per cent. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj lauded the students and

teachers for this great accomplishment.

“This achievement is the result of the collective hardwork and consistency maintained by the faculty and students despite all odds,” she said.