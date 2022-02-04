Many developmental works done by Akali Dal regime in Mohali: SAD-BSP candidate

The SAD candidate from Mohali, Parvinder Singh Sohana, on Thursday, met lawyers at the District Bar Association during his poll campaign and appealed to them to vote for him.

Addressing the lawyers, Sohana on Thursday said that he had come to the court of the people on the back of development works carried out in Mohali during the Akali government and said he was hopeful that the voters shall elect him.

Sohana also claimed that many developmental works — including the District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Mohali — were constructed during the regime of the Akali Dal. This apart, eight sports stadiums and the airport in Mohali were also done, he claimed.

Sohana then also claimed that more than Rs 2,500 crore was spent on development works in Mohali.

Earlier, the District Bar Association Mohali President, Snehpreet Singh, also welcomed the SAD candidate Parvinder Singh Sohana.