Mansa resident’s paralysis: HC notice to Punjab govt, DGP

The bench has directed SSP Mansa to look into the matter and file status report in the form of affidavit. (Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to state of Punjab over a criminal petition filed by a Mansa resident stating that her husband was allegedly tortured by the excise staff, leading to brain hemorrhage and paralysis. The bench of Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri issued a notice to Punjab government, Punjab DGP, SSP and SHO Police Station City-2 Mansa for September 18.

The bench has also directed SSP Mansa to look into the matter and file status report in the form of affidavit.

The petitioner had submitted that her husband was picked up by various officials of Excise Department on June 18, from their residence, and although no criminal case was registered against him, he was picked up and taken to the office of Excise Department, where he was brutally tortured, which led to brain hemorrhage and paralysis.

The petitioner stated that she had given a representation to SSP, Mansa, as well as SHO, Police Station City-2, Mansa and also to higher authorities for registering a case against the concerned excise staff, who were accompanied by certain men linked to liquor contractors. However, despite the lapse of two and a half months, the Mansa police has not registered any case against the culprits, although the husband of the petitioner, who was the only earning member of the family.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.