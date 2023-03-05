scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Police trace three who sent death threat to Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh

The accused persons, in the e-mail, threatened Moosewala's father that he would be killed by April 25.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala (File)
The Mansa police have identified three persons including a minor, belonging to Jodhpur, who were allegedly involved in sending an e-mail to Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala, threatening that he would be killed.

Balkaur Singh received the e-mail about a week back, after which he approached Mansa SSP Dr Nanak Singh and filed a complaint. During the investigation, the cyber cell traced the sender and found out that mail was sent from Jodhpur. Sources told The Indian Express that a team of Mansa police has already left for Jodhpur and will return with the accused persons by Sunday night or Monday morning.

The sender, in the e-mail, threatened Moosewala’s father that he would be killed by April 25. Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on May 29 2022, near Jawaharke village in Mansa.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 11:30 IST
