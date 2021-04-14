Mansa Devi Fair day 1: Over 13k devotees visit, no social distancing; Panchkula reports 285 new Covid infections

As per numbers released by district officials, over 13,000 persons visited the Mansa Devi at Panchkula and Kali Mata mandir at Kalka on day one, donating Rs 14.3 lakh, along with 10 gold and 68 silver gems.

Even as the district witnesses a surge in Covid-19 cases with almost 3,000 persons testing positive in the first 12 days of April, the nine-day Mata Mansa Devi fair which attracts lakhs of people each year commenced in Panchkula on Tuesday.

While several SOPs had been issued by the administration regarding the Covid norms, no social distancing was adhered to on day one as thousands of devotees poured in.

As per numbers released by district officials, over 13,000 persons visited the Mansa Devi at Panchkula and Kali Mata mandir at Kalka on day one, donating Rs 14.3 lakh, along with 10 gold and 68 silver gems.

The entry to devotees, given in a 15 minutes slot basis with 180 persons being permitted in one slot at Mata Mansa Devi Temple and 120 persons at Kali Mata Mandir, Kalka, did not prove sufficient to ensure social distancing. People queued up in long lines standing shoulder to shoulder with several defaulting on wearing face mask. Children below 5 and senior citizens were also seen standing in lines breaking covid norms and protocols.

While a covid kiosk had been set up at the Mansa Devi temple, only 84 samples were taken of which one was positive. At least 10 persons were also vaccinated at the fair.

285 new cases in Panchkula

Panchkula reported 285 new positive cases on Tuesday. No Covid-related death was witnessed.

Of the total 285 who tested positive, 278 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside count.

There are 1,558 active cases at present. The recovery rate stood at 88.8 per cent.

A total of 20,684 people have tested positive here till now, of which 15,355 hail from Panchkula and while the rest are from neighbouring districts.

Meanwhile, 13,638 patients have been cured and at least 159 have succumbed to the disease.

As many as 4,529 persons were vaccinated in Panchkula on Tuesday. At least 4,231 citizens, 119 healthcare workers and 179 frontline workers were vaccinated.