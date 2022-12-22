scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Mansa Devi Complex is ‘holy area’, Haryana bans slaughter, sale of meat

As per the notification issued by Arun Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Local Bodies department), the Governor accepted state government's proposal to declare this “holy area”.

The holy area shall extend upto five kilometers from the temple's complex and slaughtering, sale and purchase of meat and meat products within the said area shall be prohibited.

Haryana government, on Wednesday, notified the “holy area” around Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula. As per the notification issued today, the holy area shall extend upto five kilometers from the temple’s complex and slaughtering, sale and purchase of meat and meat products within the said area shall be prohibited.

“Governor of Haryana is please to declare the area within the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation, Panchkula with demarcations from points A to B, B to C, C to D and D to A as Holy Area and to prohibit the slaughtering, sale and purchase of meat and meta products within the said area as per the schedule”, the notification mentions.

About the schedule of boundaries, the notification adds, “South boundary – Starting from East Corner at Point A i.e. Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple along border of Mansa Devi Complex and Cantonment area towards South Boundary upto Singh Dwar which is Point B covering Sector – 5, MDC. West Boundary – Starting from South Corner at Point B i.e. Singh Dwar along border of MDC and Chandigarh towards West boundary upto light point near Chandigarh boundary (i.e. near IT park) which is Point C covering Sectors 5A, MDC, 5B, MDC and 6 MDC. North Boundary – Starting from West Corner at Point C i.e. lightpoint near Chandigarh boundary (near IT park) towards North boundary through Dolphin chowk upto boundary of Sector 4, MDC and reserved forest boundary which is point D covering Sector 4, MDC. East Boundary – Starting from North Corner Point D i.e. boundary of Sector 4, MDC and reserved forest boundary along east boundary upto Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple which is Point A covering Sector 5D, MDC”.

It was in November when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that Mansa Devi temple area shall be declared a “holy complex”. Khattar had also announced that “all liquor shops will be closed in the designated area and there will be a complete ban on sale of liquor in the area of about 2.5 kms around the temple”. However, Wednesday’s notification did not mention anything about it.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 09:45:20 am
Zelenskyy tells Biden: ‘No compromises’ in path to peace

