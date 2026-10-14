After activist’s murder on livestream, bulldozers, violence in Punjab town

Bulldozer action was initiated to raze the house of accused chemist Ashwini Kumar in Mansa, Punjab, following public outrage over the murder of anti-drug activist Parwinder Singh Jhota

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 02:53 PM IST
Bulldozer action was initiated against the house of accused chemist Ashwini Kumar following public outrage over anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota’s murder.Bulldozer action was initiated against the house of accused chemist Ashwini Kumar following public outrage over anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota’s murder. (Phto/PTI)
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A day after an anti-drug activist was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa, allegedly by a medicine shop owner, a mob on Wednesday brought in a bulldozer and razed the medicine shop before lighting a fire. At the same time, state authorities demolished a part of his home, citing unauthorised construction.
The murder accused has been arrested in Rajasthan, police have said, adding that he was being brought back to Mansa.

Parvinder Singh Jhota, who ran a campaign against illegal sale of drugs at chemist stores, was shot dead on camera when he confronted Ashwani Kumar, a medical shop owner, on Tuesday morning. Jhota confronted Kumar while recording a Facebook Live video. Kumar was seen threatening him with a firearm before opening fire. Jhota died in the shooting, and his associate suffered injuries.

On Wednesday, a group of people protesting against Jhota’s murder brought a bulldozer to Kumar’s shop and razed it. They then set the remains of the shop on fire. Around the same time, authorities took a bulldozer to Kumar’s home and demolished a part of the boundary wall and the front structure. The authorities said they had received information about unauthorised construction on the premises.

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After destroying Kumar’s shop, the protesters tried to march toward his home, but security forces blocked their advance.

Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa on Tuesday during a confrontation with its owner, Ashwani Kumar, over the alleged sale of intoxicating drugs. Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa on Tuesday during a confrontation with its owner, Ashwani Kumar, over the alleged sale of intoxicating drugs.

Mansa is simmering in the aftermath of the activist’s murder. In his last video, Jhota was heard accusing Kumar of selling drugs at his medicine shop when the latter opened fire. 

For 42-year-old Jhota, the fight against drugs in Punjab was deeply personal. A former sportsperson who had struggled with substance abuse, he had turned his life around to become a campaigner against the illegal sale of addictive drugs, confronting chemists and medical store owners and alleged drug peddlers, mostly while going live on social media.

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Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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