After activist’s murder on livestream, bulldozers, violence in Punjab town

A day after an anti-drug activist was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa, allegedly by a medicine shop owner, a mob on Wednesday brought in a bulldozer and razed the medicine shop before lighting a fire. At the same time, state authorities demolished a part of his home, citing unauthorised construction.

The murder accused has been arrested in Rajasthan, police have said, adding that he was being brought back to Mansa.

Parvinder Singh Jhota, who ran a campaign against illegal sale of drugs at chemist stores, was shot dead on camera when he confronted Ashwani Kumar, a medical shop owner, on Tuesday morning. Jhota confronted Kumar while recording a Facebook Live video. Kumar was seen threatening him with a firearm before opening fire. Jhota died in the shooting, and his associate suffered injuries.