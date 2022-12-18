A year after man’s ‘suicide’, Ludhiana police book two for culpable homicide

Over a year after a man allegedly died by suicide at the Sarsini village in Punjab’s Mohali district, the police have registered a case of culpable homicide against two people. The accused were not arrested yet, said the police.

On September 19 last year, Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Alamgir village near Lalru town, was found dead with a cloth wrapped around his neck. The body was cremated after medical examination.

The complainant, Kuldeep’s father Bahadur Singh, stated to the police that a man named Rashid Khan had claimed that the piece of cloth which was wrapped around Kuldeep’s neck was his.

Bahadur Singh further told the police that Rashid Khan and another man, Gurjeet Singh, both residents of the same village, were drinking with Kuldeep before his death. “They fought on some issue and killed my son,” Bahadur Singh stated in his complaint.

The Lalru police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).