Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Man’s mystery death: Kin allege foul play

The family members rejected the police claim and maintained many aspects are yet to be investigated

chandigarh Man’s mystery death. Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe body of Soni, a resident of phase 11 in Mohali, was found hanging on September 21. He worked with a real estate firm in Sector 35. The rented accommodation in which the body was found belongs to two women from Kapurthala.

THE FAMILY members of victim Puneet Soni, 39, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a rented accommodation at Kaimbwala village, Sunday alleged foul play behind the death.

The body of Soni, a resident of phase 11 in Mohali, was found hanging on September 21. He worked with a real estate firm in Sector 35. The rented accommodation in which the body was found belongs to two women from Kapurthala.

Though police claimed that apparently it can be a suicide, family members rejected the police claim and maintained many aspects are yet to be investigated. The victim left behind his one 15-year-old daughter and five-year old son. His wife, Meenu Soni, is a homemaker.

Meenu Soni said, “In the evening on September 21, Puneet called me to say that I should pick my daughter because he would be late. He was so responsible for his family. And in the night, we received a call from police that my husband was found dead. Five days have gone, the women to whom the rented accommodation belongs, are yet to join the police investigation. I believe that my husband was murdered.”

A distant relative of the victim requesting anonymity said, “We want to take up the matter with senior police officers. There was not any apparent reason for committing suicide for Puneet Soni.”

Police sources said that preliminary investigation suggests that victim Puneet Soni had close intimacy with one of the women out of two, who  have been working in Sector 35 near the victim’s workplace. According to local residents, Puneet Soni had visited the women’s accommodation many times in the past.

The SHO of Sector 3 police station, Inspector Sukhdeep Singh, said, “The matter is still under investigation. We have not recovered any suicide note from the incident. Indeed, two women are yet to join the police investigation. There was no forcible entry in the rented accommodation where Puneet Soni was found dead. His valuables were found in the room. The victim’s family members raised their concern before us. We have been investigating all the aspects.” A DDR was lodged at Sector 3 police station.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 01:36:36 am
