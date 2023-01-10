Man’s hands chopped off in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, taken away by attackers

A 30-year-old man’s hands were chopped off by 10-12 people while he was seated in a restaurant on the Delhi-Ambala national highway in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Monday, the police said, adding that the accused escaped with his hands. The police suspect the incident was a fallout of a gang war.

The police identified the victim as Jugnu from Rahra village. Pipli Sadar Police Station SHO Nirmal Singh told The Indian Express that he was initially admitted to Kurukshetra’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and later referred to Chandigarh’s PGIMER for treatment.

The incident took place at Kurukshetra Haveli restaurant on Monday afternoon and initial reports suggested that the victim had lost just one hand.