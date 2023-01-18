Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal resigns from Congress, joins BJP

Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal – who resigned from the Congress Tuesday – joined the BJP in Delhi Wednesday.

In his resignation letter, he complained that he was “vilified” for “failing to display fiscal recklessness”. He also pointed out that a “coterie of men” tried to cause further factionalism in the already divided state unit of the party.

Manpreet’s resignation is dated January 17 and came at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in Punjab for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Manpreet did not join the yatra during the six days beginning January 11 from Fatehgarh Sahib to January 17 (Monday) when it halted for the night in Mukerian. Manpreet Tuesday posted his resignation on Twitter at a time when Rahul Gandhi had completed the morning leg of the one-day yatra in Himachal Pradesh and had stopped near Indora in Kangra district for a break. Notably, Manpreet Badal and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring have been arch rivals of each other.

In the resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi, Manpreet Badal wrote: “It is with deep sadness that I am writing to officially tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.”

He added, “Seven years ago, I merged the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) with your party. I did so with immense hope, and an expectation of being integrated into an organisation with a rich history, that would allow me to serve both the people of Punjab and its interests to the best of my ability. Initial enthusiasm, gradually gave way to disappointing disillusionment.”

Manpreet Badal, who is the nephew of Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, had floated the PPP after falling out with the Akali Dal. He served as the finance minister in the Akali Dal-led government also before parting ways with the party.

In the resignation, Manpreet Badal further wrote, “The task of the Finance Minister of Punjab is never easy. I inherited an exchequer in shambles: it was truly on the brink of total collapse. I essentially had two options. I could either choose to continue to ignore numerical realities and pursue populist policies – that would unequivocally exacerbate Punjab’s problems to the point where a financial emergency would be imminent – or I could accept the fact that difficult decisions were desperately needed, and assiduously adhere to fiscal discipline. I chose the latter. In doing so, I convincingly pleaded Punjab’s case to the 15th Finance Commission and the GST Council, and prevailed upon them to treat the state favourably. I do not believe I am exaggerating in saying that I almost single-handedly succeeded in garnering an additional Rs 50,000 crores for the state exchequer, which would not ordinarily have been acquired.”

He further said, “However, far from being acknowledged or appreciated for my efforts, I was vilified in the Punjab Congress for failing to display what can only be described as fiscal recklessness.”

The former minister wrote, “I do not see the point in elaborating extensively on all the particular proceedings that led to my ultimate and irrevocable disaffection. Suffice it to say, that the manner in which the Congress party has conducted its affairs and taken decisions, specifically with regards to Punjab, has been disheartening to say the least.”

Pointing towards factionalism, Manpreet wrote: “The coterie of men entrusted with the authority to dictate Delhi’s writ to the Punjab unit of the Congress are far from sound. Instead of striving to reduce internal disagreement in an already divided house, these men acted to further increase factionalism, and almost as a matter of policy strengthened the very worst elements within the party.”

He summed up, “I devoted every ounce of energy to every office I have had the honour of holding, both in the party and the government. I thank you for having provided me these opportunities, and for the kindness and courtesy you have shown me in the past. Regretfully, given the prevalent culture within the party and the defiant desire to persist in the present course, I no longer wish to be a part of the Indian National Congress.”