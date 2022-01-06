Manpreet: PM said thank Channi for what I had to undergo

HOURS after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his rally — his first in poll-bound state in two years — following a “major security breach”, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal told the Cabinet late Wednesday that PM asked him to thank Chief Minister Charanjit Channi for what he had to undergo.

Manpreet, it was is learnt, told the Cabinet during a meeting chaired by Channi that the PM was visibly livid when he returned to Bathinda airport. Manpreet told the Cabinet that when Modi was going back, he told him (Manpreet) that he should go and thank Channi that he had reached Bathinda airport alive. The Finance Minister was assigned by Channi to receive the PM at Bathinda airport.

Sources told The Indian Express that the Cabinet discussed how the state could face a backlash for what all happened during the day.

“Manpreet told the Cabinet that when he had gone to receive the PM, he asked the Finance Minister where the CM was. Manpreet informed PM that Channi’s Principal Secretary had tested positive for Covid and he was his primary contact and had decided to stay back,” said a source.

The source added that Manpreet also told the Cabinet that after he received him, the PM spent half an hour with Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The Cabinet also discussed the explanation sought by Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the breach in PM’s security.

“During the discussions it also emerged that Modi has called Union Cabinet’s meeting on Thursday. A few ministers raised concern if it could be a precursor to imposing President’s rule in the state,” the source added.

As the Cabinet discussed the events of the day, DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya also reached the meeting and explained to the ministers that had been working on pacifying the protesters till 3 am and then got in touch with the Intelligence Bureau at 6am.

“The CM told him that he was not under scanner and the government was standing by him as he had done his duty,” said a source. The Cabinet also expressed fears that the DGP may also face action by Centre. “This happened after the DGP left the meeting,” said a source.

“The mood in the Cabinet was grim. The discussions on PM’s rally went on for more than an hour,” said a source.