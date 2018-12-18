Manoj Kumar Parida appointed new Chandigarh Adviser, Parimal Rai transferred to Goa as chief secretary

MANOJ KUMAR Parida, a 1986 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator in place of Parimal Rai, who has been transferred to Goa as chief secretary. Parida, who belongs to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) joint cadre, is currently serving as the chairman -cum -managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. He has served in different capacities in the Arvind Kejriwal’s government.

Rai’s transfer orders came four months before his term was to end in March 2019. He had joined the Chandigarh Administration on March 14, 2016. During his tenure in the city, the outgoing adviser maintained a low profile unlike his flamboyant predecessor Vijay Kumar Dev.

The new UT Adviser hails from Odisha and began his career from Goa. He served as Chief Secretary of Puducherry in 2015. Parida also served as Collector in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and worked in various posts in Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Puducherry.

Congress chief of Chandigarh Pardeep Chhabra, however, stated that UT Adviser Parimal Rai’s transfer “much before” his term end “was untimely” and attributed it to the infighting in the Chandigarh BJP unit. “Rai was a victim of the BJP factionalism between MP Kirron Kher and city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon in the city. Chandigarh needs good officers like him. He was such a humble and a good administrator. He should have been given an extension in term,” Chhabra said, adding that Rai had always worked in the interest of city residents.

Tandon said, “I welcome Manoj Parida ji…I wish him a happy and successful tenure in the service of Chandigarh residents. I hope he will do his best in solving the pending issues of employees, traders, industrialists and common man,” said Tandon. Mayor Davesh Moudgil stated that “he hopes the new adviser remains accessible to the common man like the previous one and creates a new benchmark”.

“The outgoing adviser has worked really efficiently and we hope that the new adviser too works in that way and creates a new benchmark. We hope that he develops a connect with the common man and also that the bond between Municipal Corporation and administration is further strengthened with his joining,” Moudgil added.

It was under Rai’s watch as the Chief Vigilance Officer of UT that the Rs 200 cr excise department tax evasion scam came to light. The vigilance department has already registered an FIR in the case. Rai also pushed the subway project connecting Sector 16 Rose Garden and Sector 17 plaza. He also personally supervised the Sector 29 flyover, tenders of which will be floated next month.