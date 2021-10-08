Manohar Lal Khattar withdraws ‘tit-for-tat’ remark, says he did not say it with any ill-intention

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday withdrew his “tit-for-tat” remark that invited criticism from the opposition Congress and farmer union leaders. While paying a visit to Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, Khattar said that he had made that remark conveying a sentiment of “self-defence”. “I withdraw that statement. Because I do not want the law and order situation in Haryana to be disrupted.”

On October 3, while chairing a meeting of BJP’s Kisan Morcha at his residence, Khattar was caught on tape saying – “Baatein aapko bataani padengi. Kuch naye kisano ke jo sangthan aur ubhar rahe hain, unko bhi protsahan dena padega, unko aage chalaana padega, aur agar har zile mein khaas kar ke yeh uttar or paschim Haryana ke, dakshin Haryana mein ye samasya jaada nahi hai, lekin uttar-paschim Haryana ke har zile mein apne kisano ke 500-700-1,000 log aap log apne khade karo, unko volunteer banao aur fir jagah-jagah Sathe Sathyam Smacharet – kya arth hota hai iska…” Somebody from the audience says, “Tit for tat”. Khattar then repeated, “Sathe Sathyam Samacharet’ kya arth hota hai iska, kaun batayega…” Somebody from the audience again said something, but the audio was not clear.

While talking to media persons after paying obeisance in the temple during the ongoing Navratras, Khattar said, “I had not made those remarks with any ill-intention. I had said it as a reason for self-defense. Yet, a few of our farmer union leaders and a few protestors who did not get it have been protesting at several places. I would like to tell my farmer brothers that I withdraw that statement.”

The main opposition political party in Haryana, the Indian National Congress had been demanding that the chief minister should be sacked by his party for making such a remark that clearly is a message to instigate violence in the state. The farmer union leaders, too, have strongly reacted to Khattar’s remark. In a video message released after Khattar’s remark went viral on social media, BKU’s leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni had even challenged the chief minister to have a stick-fight with him.