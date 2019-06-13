Manohar Lal Khattar takes aim at Congress on Pulwama

Ahead of the Haryana state elections scheduled this year, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took aim at the opposition for “raising questions on Pulwama” and for “promising to dilute the law that punishes traitors”.

Speaking at the ‘Abhinandan Samaroh’ in Gurgaon, Khattar said: “In previous elections, the issue of nationalism was prominent. Friends from Congress asked why we are raising the issue of nationalism… it had to be raised because after Pulwama, Congress ridiculed the work that the government and our army did.”

Speaking on the “Congress’s promise of scrapping the defamation law”, Khattar said, “The law is meant to punish those who divide this country…but Congress wrote in its manifesto that they will dilute that law. Why? They want power.”

The CM also called on workers to tell people they should identify themselves as “Haryanvi” instead of members of any caste. “Some parties have divided the society on the basis of caste… We should identify ourselves as citizens of the state,” Khattar said.

He also took a swipe at parties for making “power their end goal”. “They will break all boundaries to fill their houses, they will engage in corruption, lies…” he said.